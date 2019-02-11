Media player
The 1950s car turning heads in Syria
Neither war nor the Islamic State group has stopped Abu Malek driving his 1952 classic car across Syria.
The 67-year-old DeSoto Powermaster is a bit worse for wear, but still works.
Fifty years ago, the petrol engine was switched for a British tractor engine.
Before the most recent war, when fuel was better quality, Abu Malwk says it could reach 140km per hour.
11 Feb 2019
