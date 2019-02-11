'People look at it as if its from another planet'
The 1950s car turning heads in Syria

Neither war nor the Islamic State group has stopped Abu Malek driving his 1952 classic car across Syria.

The 67-year-old DeSoto Powermaster is a bit worse for wear, but still works.

Fifty years ago, the petrol engine was switched for a British tractor engine.

Before the most recent war, when fuel was better quality, Abu Malwk says it could reach 140km per hour.

