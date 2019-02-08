First news bulletin after Iran's 1979 revolution

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Islamic Republic at 40: How Iranian TV reported the revolution
The first TV news bulletin after the Islamic Revolution on 11 February 1979 was a rough and ready production featuring a female presenter without hijab.
Iran's Islamic law - which was imposed gradually - requires women to cover their hair. But that was not case 40 years ago.
08 Feb 2019
