First news bulletin after Iran's 1979 revolution
Islamic Republic at 40: How Iranian TV reported the revolution

The first TV news bulletin after the Islamic Revolution on 11 February 1979 was a rough and ready production featuring a female presenter without hijab.

Iran's Islamic law - which was imposed gradually - requires women to cover their hair. But that was not case 40 years ago.

  • 08 Feb 2019
