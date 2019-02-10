Why I use a ritual bath after my period

Video

Jewish women have used the ritual bath, or mikve, for centuries as a way to spiritually “purify” themselves after menstruation. In Israel, hundreds of thousands visit the mikve once a month.

While many women would take issue with the idea of "purification" after menstruation, fitness instructor and DJ Miri Danziger says the practice helps keep the spark alive in her marriage and keeps her connected to herself and to Judaism.

However, in recent years, women in Israel have pushed back against the long-standing ruling that an attendant must be present to confirm that the ritual has been observed correctly.

Now they are allowed to immerse themselves alone.

Filming and editing: Erica Chernofsky