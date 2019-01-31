'My son died right here'

Video

Yemen has been devastated by a conflict that began in 2014. On the one side, the Houthis, a group with links to Iran. Against them, a coalition including Yemeni government troops, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, supported by the Americans.

But there's another war going on in Yemen - the US's fight against al-Qaeda. The US has carried out many strikes on al-Qaeda's bases, often using unmanned drones.

A BBC Arabic investigation has gained rare access to one village targeted in a US ground raid.

Reporter Safa Al Ahmad met survivors and found evidence of undeclared civilian casualties.