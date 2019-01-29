Celebrated Mosul Museum reopens in Iraq

Video

For the first time since the Islamic State group overran the city in 2014, part of the Mosul Museum has reopened to show some contemporary art.

The jihadists, who used the city as the seat of their power for three years, destroyed or looted many of the museum's priceless artefacts, before Iraqi troops recaptured Mosul in 2017.

The rest of the museum remains closed "to protect what is left", says its director.