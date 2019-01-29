Celebrated Mosul Museum reopens in Iraq

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mosul Museum partially reopens in Iraq after IS destruction
For the first time since the Islamic State group overran the city in 2014, part of the Mosul Museum has reopened to show some contemporary art.
The jihadists, who used the city as the seat of their power for three years, destroyed or looted many of the museum's priceless artefacts, before Iraqi troops recaptured Mosul in 2017.
The rest of the museum remains closed "to protect what is left", says its director.
-
29 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-47050606/mosul-museum-partially-reopens-in-iraq-after-is-destructionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window