Escaping Saudi Arabia

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Why I fled Saudi Arabia and sought asylum in the UK'
Hundreds of Saudi women flee the conservative kingdom every year and run away to Western countries over allegations of domestic abuse and oppression back home.
One popular destination is the UK, where dozens seek asylum every year.
Hanan Razek met two people who explain how they risked everything to flee from Saudi Arabia.
Produced by: Dina Demrdash, Fahima Abdularahman
-
30 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-47045402/why-i-fled-saudi-arabia-and-sought-asylum-in-the-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window