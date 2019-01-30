Escaping Saudi Arabia
'Why I fled Saudi Arabia and sought asylum in the UK'

Hundreds of Saudi women flee the conservative kingdom every year and run away to Western countries over allegations of domestic abuse and oppression back home.

One popular destination is the UK, where dozens seek asylum every year.

Hanan Razek met two people who explain how they risked everything to flee from Saudi Arabia.

Produced by: Dina Demrdash, Fahima Abdularahman

  • 30 Jan 2019
