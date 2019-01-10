Media player
Syria war: On the front line with US troops fighting IS
Soldiers at an army base on the Syria-Iraq border have described the fight they face against so-called Islamic State.
This particular base is only one month old but is home to hundreds of French and American troops.
However, doubts have been cast over their future after President Trump announced he was pulling out US soldiers from Syria.
The BBC’s Nafiseh Kohnavard reports
10 Jan 2019
