The Islamic State group's last stand in Syria?

US President Donald Trump has described Syria as just "sand and death", as he defended his decision to withdraw American troops from the conflict.

But the Kurdish militia and Arab tribes who are battling the Islamic State group in the country are warning that his decision could result in disaster.

The Syrian Democratic Forces say the move could lead to a resurgence of the extremist Islamist group, even though it has lost nearly all of the territory it once controlled.

Islamic State fighters are clinging on near the town of Hajin in the east of Syria. The BBC has obtained exclusive footage of recent fighting in the battle to drive them out.

Journalists: Gabriel Chaim, Quentin Sommerville