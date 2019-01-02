Starlings swirl through Israeli skies
Starlings which have come from Russia and eastern Europe to spend the winter in southern Israel form striking shapes known as murmurations.

Ornithologists say that by grouping together, the birds find safety in numbers and their swirling movements confuse predators.

