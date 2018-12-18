'The Gaza blockade is strangling us'
Two million people in Gaza are poised to slip deeper into poverty and increasingly deplorable living conditions - according to the UN - it warns that basic services are at risk of collapse.

Gaza’s economy has been badly hit by a blockade by Israel and Egypt - needed, they say - for security reasons.

The blockade was tightened after Hamas took full control of Gaza more than a decade ago. Hamas is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States and many Western governments.

Inside Gaza - 54% of the labour force is unemployed, and 97% of tap water is unfit for human consumption.

Mishal Husain visited the Bolbol family to find out what life under the blockade is like.

