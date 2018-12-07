Video

Shaparak Shajarizadeh removed her headscarf in protest against the compulsory hijab rule in Iran and was forced to flee the country.

Since the Iranian revolution in 1979, women have been forced to cover their hair according to Islamic law on modesty. In recent years, there have been demonstrations against the law.

Reporting by Nassim Hatam. Filmed by Derrick Evans. Produced by Elaine Jung.

