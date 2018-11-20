Where children search through rubbish for food
Yemen: Where children rummage through rubbish for food

After nearly four years of war in Yemen, Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led military coalition appeared to agree to pause fighting. But it wasn’t to last.

International pressure has been mounting to end the conflict, which has pushed the country to the verge of starvation.

The BBC’s Nawal Al-Maghafi reports from a camp for displaced people, where children hunt desperately for something to eat.

Produced by Nawal Al-Maghafi, Ben Allen and Hannah Gelbart for the BBC News at Ten.

