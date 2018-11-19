Mini re-enactment of Stockdale try
Mini re-enactment of Stockdale's try

Ireland's win over New Zealand captivated rugby fans and captured the imagination of young players.

At Bangor Rugby Club mini rugby players were inspired by Ulster star Jacob Stockdale's try against the All Blacks, which helped secure the win.

They have now re-enacted the move that led to Stockdale crossing the line and playing his part in one of Ireland's most famous victories.

