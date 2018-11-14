Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In Egypt, fake news becomes weapon of choice to crush dissent
In Egypt, a growing list of dissidents are prosecuted under a new law criminalising the spreading of fake news.
The government says it is trying to fight rumours that destabilise the country.
Sally Nabil reports from Cairo.
Producer: Camelia Sadeghzadeh
This story is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.
To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/beyondfakenews
14 Nov 2018
