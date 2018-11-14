Video

In Egypt, a growing list of dissidents are prosecuted under a new law criminalising the spreading of fake news.

The government says it is trying to fight rumours that destabilise the country.

Sally Nabil reports from Cairo.

Producer: Camelia Sadeghzadeh

This story is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.

To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/beyondfakenews