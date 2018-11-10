Moment deadly floods hit ancient city

Media player
Deadly flash floods hit Jordan's iconic city of Petra
Video from a Jordanian tour guide shows the moment flash floods hit in the ancient city of Petra after weeks of rain in the country.
The floods have killed at least seven people.
Nearly 4,000 tourists have been forced to evacuate to safe areas.
10 Nov 2018
