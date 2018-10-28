'Honour killing' video shocks Syrians
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

"Honour killing" video shocks Syrians

The release of a brutal video showing a young Syrian women being murdered in a so-called "honour killing" has been met with horror online.

Women's rights activist Rima Flihan describes how the war has made such killings increasingly common.

  • 28 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Syria: Seven years of war explained