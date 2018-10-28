Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
"Honour killing" video shocks Syrians
The release of a brutal video showing a young Syrian women being murdered in a so-called "honour killing" has been met with horror online.
Women's rights activist Rima Flihan describes how the war has made such killings increasingly common.
-
28 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window