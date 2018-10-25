MeToo in Egypt: Harassed women speak out

Media player
#MeToo in Egypt: Women speak out about harassment
Many women in Egypt suffer sexual harassment on daily basis.
Research by UN Women published in 2013 found that 99% of Egyptian women had been sexually harassed, either verbally or physically.
As the #MeToo campaign has gained traction around the world, Egyptian woman have also begun to speak more openly about harassment and abuse – although in some cases this can result in them being disbelieved, blamed, or even suffering further abuse.
Five women shared their stories with BBC Arabic.
Producer: Sara Aboubakr. Visual Artist: Ismail Moneers.
25 Oct 2018
