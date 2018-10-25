MeToo in Egypt: Harassed women speak out

Video

Many women in Egypt suffer sexual harassment on daily basis.

Research by UN Women published in 2013 found that 99% of Egyptian women had been sexually harassed, either verbally or physically.

As the #MeToo campaign has gained traction around the world, Egyptian woman have also begun to speak more openly about harassment and abuse – although in some cases this can result in them being disbelieved, blamed, or even suffering further abuse.

Five women shared their stories with BBC Arabic.

Producer: Sara Aboubakr. Visual Artist: Ismail Moneers.