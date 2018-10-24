Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Lebanese artist painting over Beirut's civil war scars
Lebanese artist Jad El Khoury is trying to help people get over the country's civil war through street art.
He paints over bullet and missile holes which still scar some buildings in the capital Beirut.
El Khoury told BBC Minute he wanted to "make people look at them again in a new way that will spread positivity instead of bad memories".
It is estimated that 150,000 people died in the civil war, which raged from 1975 to 1990.
Video journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin
-
24 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-45958293/the-lebanese-artist-painting-over-beirut-s-civil-war-scarsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window