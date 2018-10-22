Body double dressed as Khashoggi - CNN

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Khashoggi death: 'Body double' dressed as journalist, CNN reports
A Saudi agent has been captured on CCTV footage dressed as Jamal Khashoggi, a Turkish official has told CNN.
The video appears to show the man leaving the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by the back door on the day the journalist was killed, wearing Khashoggi's clothes, a fake beard and glasses, CNN said.
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-45946128/khashoggi-death-body-double-dressed-as-journalist-cnn-reportsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window