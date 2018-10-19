Voting in a war-torn country

Video

People in Afghanistan will head to the polls on 20 October, in the third parliamentary election to be held since the Taliban were removed from power in 2001.

At least 10 candidates have been killed in attacks around the country in the run-up to the vote. There have also been attacks on voter registration centres, including one in April which killed nearly 60 people.

