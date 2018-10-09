'I wish the world would let women feel safe'

Media player
Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad: 'It's a huge responsibility'
Nadia Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi who was tortured and raped by Islamic State militants, explains what winning the Nobel Peace Prize means to her.
09 Oct 2018
