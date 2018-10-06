Coding in a conflict zone

Video

Many young Gazans are university graduates, and yet they face dire work prospects.

Over a decade ago, a blockade of the Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt was tightened, when the militant group, Hamas, took full control.

Today, the local economy is broken and it’s difficult to get a permit to travel.

But Palestinians are now finding freelance work with companies in the UK and the US.

Gaza Sky Geeks, a tech hub started by Google and the NGO, Mercy Corps, teaches coding and has an outsourcing agency.

