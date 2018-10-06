Coding in a conflict zone

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How coding is helping young Gazans find work
Many young Gazans are university graduates, and yet they face dire work prospects.
Over a decade ago, a blockade of the Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt was tightened, when the militant group, Hamas, took full control.
Today, the local economy is broken and it’s difficult to get a permit to travel.
But Palestinians are now finding freelance work with companies in the UK and the US.
Gaza Sky Geeks, a tech hub started by Google and the NGO, Mercy Corps, teaches coding and has an outsourcing agency.
-
06 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-45758262/how-coding-is-helping-young-gazans-find-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window