Coding in a conflict zone
How coding is helping young Gazans find work

Many young Gazans are university graduates, and yet they face dire work prospects.

Over a decade ago, a blockade of the Gaza Strip by Israel and Egypt was tightened, when the militant group, Hamas, took full control.

Today, the local economy is broken and it’s difficult to get a permit to travel.

But Palestinians are now finding freelance work with companies in the UK and the US.

Gaza Sky Geeks, a tech hub started by Google and the NGO, Mercy Corps, teaches coding and has an outsourcing agency.

  • 06 Oct 2018
