Fazza, Crown Prince of Dubai, the animal rescuer
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared a video of himself helping to release an oryx from some netting.
It's not the first animal that the royal, known as Fazza, has rescued...
26 Sep 2018
