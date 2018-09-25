'We shouldn't have to beg for water'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Water shortages fuel ongoing protests in Basra, Iraq
Electricity and drinking water are in short supply in the Iraqi city of Basra.
More than 20 protesters were killed earlier this month when anti-government demonstrations turned violent.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said last week that practical measures were underway to address the problem of potable water and the lack of services in Basra province.
The BBC visited Basra to find out if demands for basic services have been met.
-
25 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-45626170/water-shortages-fuel-ongoing-protests-in-basra-iraqRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window