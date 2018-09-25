'We shouldn't have to beg for water'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Water shortages fuel ongoing protests in Basra, Iraq

Electricity and drinking water are in short supply in the Iraqi city of Basra.

More than 20 protesters were killed earlier this month when anti-government demonstrations turned violent.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said last week that practical measures were underway to address the problem of potable water and the lack of services in Basra province.

The BBC visited Basra to find out if demands for basic services have been met.

  • 25 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Protesters celebrate outside Iran mission