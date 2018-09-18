Media player
Naftali Bennett: ‘It’s all about poking Israel in the eye politically’
After ten years of legal battles, Israel's Supreme Court has authorised the destruction of Khan al-Ahmar.
The United Nations and European Parliament have been highly critical, saying the move jeopardises any chance of a two-state solution being found in the region.
But speaking to Jeremy Bowen, Israeli cabinet minister Naftali Bennett says it’s no one else’s business where housing is built in Israel.
You can see Jeremy Bowen's report from Khan al-Ahmar here.
18 Sep 2018
