'The bride and groom of the revolution'
Tens of thousands of Syrians have been taken by the authorities during the country's civil war, their families often not hearing from them for months.
Human rights lawyer Noura Safadi’s husband was a famous activist. His name was Bassel Khartabil Safadi.
The couple met at a demonstration, quickly falling in love before Bassel was detained.
Yet they became known as ‘the bride and groom of the Syrian revolution.’ This is their story.
Video Journalist: Eloise Alanna. Illustrations by Jonathan Blezard.
16 Sep 2018
