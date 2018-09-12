Media player
Gaza's abandoned airport in ruins
In 1998 the Yasser Arafat International Airport was built in Gaza.
It was seen by many as a symbol of Palestinian sovereignty, soon after the Oslo Accords were signed by Israel and the Palestinians, in a move towards peace.
But by 2001, the airport was no longer operational.
12 Sep 2018
