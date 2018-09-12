Gaza's abandoned airport in ruin
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gaza's abandoned airport in ruins

In 1998 the Yasser Arafat International Airport was built in Gaza.

It was seen by many as a symbol of Palestinian sovereignty, soon after the Oslo Accords were signed by Israel and the Palestinians, in a move towards peace.

But by 2001, the airport was no longer operational.

  • 12 Sep 2018