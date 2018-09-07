Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Basra protests: Iran consulate set ablaze
Protesters have torched the Iranian consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Basra amid large protests against corruption and lack of basic services.
Rioters took selfies, burned the Iranian flag, and made victory signs.
The compound is one of several public buildings attacked in Basra.
Iran has close ties to the government of Iraq
07 Sep 2018
