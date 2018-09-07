Iraqi protesters storm Iranian consulate
Protesters have torched the Iranian consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Basra amid large protests against corruption and lack of basic services.

Rioters took selfies, burned the Iranian flag, and made victory signs.

The compound is one of several public buildings attacked in Basra.

Iran has close ties to the government of Iraq

