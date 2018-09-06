Life after four years as an IS captive

Media player
Finally released after four years of captivity under Islamic State
The Yazidis of Sinjar in Northern Iraq have been persecuted by so-called Islamic State.
Ghazal's family raised thousands of dollars to get her and her children released, and they have been welcomed back into the community.
06 Sep 2018
