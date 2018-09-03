Iranian women swimming for freedom

Media player
Iranian women swim to freedom in Toronto play
Women in Iran cannot swim in public in the presence of men, or compete internationally.
In Jaber Ramezani's play Swim Team, being staged in Toronto, the characters use their imagination to beat the boundaries. But can dreaming really set them free?
Filmed, edited and produced by Sam Farzaneh
03 Sep 2018
