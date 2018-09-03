Mansour: Painting and politics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How politics have shaped Suleiman Mansour's art

The Palestinian artist Suleiman Mansour says artists and writers of his generation have been influenced by the political developments around them.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that for him, painting needed to have a cause behind it.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 3 September 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).

  • 03 Sep 2018