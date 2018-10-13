Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran and Iraq: From foes to friends
The Iran-Iraq war, which lasted eight years, ended thirty years ago.
Nafiseh Kohnavard has been to find out how this war has shaped the politics of the region.
-
13 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window