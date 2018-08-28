Cyclist's dream dashed by bullet
Bullet shatters Palestinian cyclist's Asian Games dream

The Asian Games continues in the Indonesian capital Jakarta until 2 September, with 18,000 athletes participating.

One Palestinian cyclist could not fulfil his dream of competing after he was shot during a Gaza strip demonstration, which has left Alaa Al-Daly with one leg. But he is determined to not let it stop him cycling.

