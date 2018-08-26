Media player
A Syrian family's return to Raqqa after five years of struggle
Um Louay and her nine children are returning to the Syrian city of Raqqa.
Most of it was destroyed in the Western-led campaign to remove the Islamic State group from the city.
They say living in their partially-destroyed house is better than being displaced in a camp.
26 Aug 2018
