Iran unveils domestically-produced warplane

Video

Iran has shown off a new, Iranian-made fighter jet, the Kosar.

State TV showed President Hassan Rouhani sitting in a Kosar's cockpit at a defence exhibition in Tehran.

Aviation experts say the design is based on that of the US F-5 Tiger, dating back to the 1970s.

International sanctions have made it hard for Iran to acquire weaponry from abroad, but it has developed a large domestic defence industry.