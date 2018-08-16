Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A tour of Syria - with the Russian military
The BBC's Steve Rosenberg reports from a tour of Syria organised by the Russian military, who are keen to show that life is gradually returning to normal.
Syria's civil war isn't over, but Russia has played an important role in putting President Bashar al-Assad on the road to victory.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window