Iran sanctions: Trump ‘like a mafia boss’

Video

US President Donald Trump is "behaving like a mafia boss” over the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran and withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian political analyst Prof Mohammad Marandi has said.

Speaking to BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, Prof Marandi admitted that the Iranian economy will face difficulties but it will stabilise within a few months, adding that the country has been through much worse.

“The Americans want to crush the Iranian people, they want to humiliate the Iranian people and that simply is not going to work,” he said.

