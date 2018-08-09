Yemen could become 'Syria-plus' - UN envoy

Video

There have been many calls for a political solution to the three-year war in Yemen, which has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. However, no peace talks since 2016.

The new UN special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is planning to invite representatives of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the rebel Houthi movement, which is supported by Iran, to Geneva in September to discuss a framework for negotiations.

He told the BBC’s Lyse Doucet that if the conflict is left unresolved, the international community could be looking at “Syria-plus" in the years to come.