Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ricardo Vilanova: 'Face to face with IS captors'
Spanish photojournalist Ricardo Vilanova was held captive by Islamic State militants in Syria for eight months before he was freed in 2014.
He says that his tormentors were a group of four British jihadists, dubbed "The Beatles" by their captives.
Now he has returned to the country and met two of the men accused of holding him hostage.
-
07 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-45097788/ricardo-vilanova-face-to-face-with-is-captorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window