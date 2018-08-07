'Face to face with my IS captors'
Ricardo Vilanova: 'Face to face with IS captors'

Spanish photojournalist Ricardo Vilanova was held captive by Islamic State militants in Syria for eight months before he was freed in 2014.

He says that his tormentors were a group of four British jihadists, dubbed "The Beatles" by their captives.

Now he has returned to the country and met two of the men accused of holding him hostage.

  • 07 Aug 2018
