Stopping ex-IS fighters getting to Europe

The battle to stop ex-IS fighters reaching Europe
The BBC's Quentin Sommerville follows the Free Syrian Army rebels and Turkish police who are trying to trace so-called Islamic State fighters that have fled Syria and are trying to get back into Europe.
31 Jul 2018
