Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Recreating an attack on the Hejaz Railway
The Hejaz Railway was built more than 100 years ago by Ottoman Sultan Abdul-Hamid II to make it easier for pilgrims to reach Mecca.
Parts of the railway were blown up during the Arab Revolt against the Ottoman empire.
The BBC Travel Show’s Rajan Datar takes a ride on a reconstruction of one of the original trains and experiences a re-enactment of an attack on the railway.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window