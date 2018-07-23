Media player
Yemen's island 'jewel' under threat
The island of Socotra has so far escaped largely unscathed as civil war rages on mainland Yemen, but the foreign powers bringing aid and infrastructure to the impoverished region could threaten it's unique ecosystem.
23 Jul 2018
