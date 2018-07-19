Israeli Arab MPs condemn nation state law

Media player
Israeli Arab MPs condemn 'Jewish nation state' law
The Israeli parliament has passed a law declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country.
The "nation-state" law promotes Hebrew over Arabic as the official language, and says Jewish settlement is in the national interest. It also says a "whole and united" Jerusalem is its capital.
As it became clear the bill had been passed, Israeli Arab members of the Knesset tore up copies of the bill and shouted their disgust. The speaker tried to restore order and ordered Arab members thrown out of the chamber:
19 Jul 2018
