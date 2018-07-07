Media player
The mayor who wants a 'sexy' police force
The town of Broummana in Lebanon has hired a group of young women as auxiliary police officers for the summer - and dressed them all in shorts.
With their male colleagues still wearing trousers, the issue has caused a stir in the press and on social media.
Video journalist: Eloise Alanna
07 Jul 2018
