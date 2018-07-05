Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The wreckage of Syria's Eastern Ghouta
While Damascus was largely unscathed during the civil war, the area on the city's outer suburbs bore the brunt of the conflict.
Earlier this year Eastern Ghouta was home to a rebel enclave, but after the Syrian government forces gained the upper hand in the spring, now all that remains is the destruction and devastation of the war.
Jeremy Bowen reports
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window