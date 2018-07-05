The wreckage of Syria's Eastern Ghouta
While Damascus was largely unscathed during the civil war, the area on the city's outer suburbs bore the brunt of the conflict.

Earlier this year Eastern Ghouta was home to a rebel enclave, but after the Syrian government forces gained the upper hand in the spring, now all that remains is the destruction and devastation of the war.

Jeremy Bowen reports

