Nir Barkat: 'No' to two-state solution
Jerusalem's two term mayor Nir Barkat says he rejects the idea of a two-state solution and instead supports an unarmed Palestinian semi-autonomous system with the Israeli army firmly in charge of security and defence.
He tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that there needs to be a "special arrangement" to give Arab residents autonomy.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Thursday 5 July on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only)
05 Jul 2018
