'The system in Iran could never trust me'

Video

Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur speaks to Kaveh Madani, a scientist invited back to Iran from an academic post in London to be deputy head of the Environment department in Tehran.

Madani started the job in September 2017 but soon got caught up in a government crackdown to imprison suspected "spies". He fled the country in April 2018, but was he naive to accept the offer in the first place?

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 27 June 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only)