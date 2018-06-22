'I don't want to be forced to wear a hijab'

Video

When sport and religion clash, which side should give way?

That was the question Indian national chess player Soumya Swaminathan had to answer when she was asked to represent her country at a tournament in Iran.

The 29-year-old Woman Grandmaster was told she would have to wear a headscarf to take part. But she decided she did not want to be forced to cover her hair.

Produced by Mayuresh Konnur, Kinjal Pandya-Wagh & Camelia Sadeghzadeh