The selfie that brought death threats

The beauty queen who got death threats because of a selfie
Miss Iraq's family had to flee their homeland after receiving death threats over their daughter's Instagram selfie with Miss Israel.
Six months later the two beauty queens have been reunited after Sarah Idan was invited to Israel by the American Jewish Committee, a pro-Israel advocacy group.
14 Jun 2018
